Woman shot and killed near 32nd and Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman is dead after a shooting in Kansas City.

Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of 32nd and Agnes Ave. on the sound of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a woman unresponsive inside a residence.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing for witnesses.

Preliminary investigation shows the woman was inside the house when shots came in from outside and hit her.

No word yet on what led to the shooting. No one is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

