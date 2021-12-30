Woman shot at North Kansas City hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was shot at the La Quinta Inn in North Kansas City.

Police were dispatched to the hotel at 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found a woman inside a room who had been shot but was alert and talking.

She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the woman and a possible suspect met online, but no one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

—

