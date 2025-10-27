Woman shot by Buckner officer charged after leading police on chase in pickup truck with only 3 tires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman led police on a chase in a stolen pickup truck Sunday with the words, "NOT STOPPING," written on the back tailgate, rammed a Buckner, Missouri, police car and was shot in the shoulder by an officer.

Rachel Clark is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with aggravated fleeing a stop or detention. Clark also is charged in Holt County, Missouri, with felony first-degree tampering for taking the 2003 Dodge pickup truck.

Clark took the keys to the pickup truck off a table about 7:10 p.m. Saturday at a residence in Forest City, Mo, according to a court document.

The town is about two hours north of Buckner in Holt County.

The owner of the truck tried to stop Clark, but failed.

Just after 1 a.m., a man called 911 in Buckner after he heard a woman screaming for help.

Officers checked the area, but did not find the woman.

A Buckner police sergeant spotted the stolen pickup truck he knew had been reported stolen in Holt County according to the court document.

The truck's horn was sounding and its hazard lights were blinking.

Clark led police on a chase in which she drove off one road, nearly hit the police sergeant's car head-on and went into a spin that caused a right wheel to come off.

She continued to ignore police commands to stop and drove off with sparks coming from the right rear of the truck where the wheel fell off, according to the court document.

The chase ended after a second Buckner officer shot Clark in the left shoulder.

The sergeant was able to open a door, put the truck into park and take Clark out of the truck.

She refused treatment at a hospital for the gunshot wound to her shoulder, according to the court document.

