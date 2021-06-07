Woman shot in parking lot of Denny's restaurant near stadiums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman in her 20s was shot in the chest Monday morning in the parking lot of the Denny's restaurant near the Truman Sports Complex.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m., near 38th and Blue Ridge Cutoff, east of Kauffman Stadium.

The woman's injuries were initially described as critical, but officers have since described her condition as stable.

Police are working to piece together the details of the shooting. They are looking for red Honda possibly connected to the shooting.

