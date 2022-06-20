Woman shot, killed in 2600 block of Cypress in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was pronounced dead inside a home in the 2600 block of Cypress Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the woman died due to a shooting. It's unclear whether or not the shooter was inside the house with the woman, or if shots came from outside the house.

The first officers on scene attempted to provide medical assistance to the woman, but EMS declared her dead at the scene, KCPD says.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

