Woman shot, killed near vehicle in south Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Friday morning.

Police were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. on a shooting call in the 6300 block of E. 102nd Terrace.

Neighbors reportedly heard the sound of shots and looked outside and saw a victim down in the street.

When officers arrived they located the woman lying in the street near a vehicle in front of a residence.

Paramedics transported her to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation indicates the woman was in front of the residence near a vehicle when she had an interaction with an unknown suspect or suspects in the street that led to shots being fired.

Police detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

