Woman standing outside broken-down car struck, killed Tuesday in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department says a 20-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon after she was struck and killed by another motorist while standing outside her broken car.

LPD responded to the collision around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of La Frenz Road and Ruth Ewing Road.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling southbound on La Frenz Road and hit the woman that was standing outside their disabled vehicle on the northbound side of the road.

The driver of the pickup truck walked away from the scene of the crash, but was taken into custody several blocks away, according to LPD.

The woman, identified as Savanna Churchill of Liberty, died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram is in custody and could possibly face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

