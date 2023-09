KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suspected of impaired driving hit two people riding bikes Thursday night in Lenexa.

Police said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. near West 83rd Street and Woodland Road.

The man driving the vehicle hit a woman on the bike she was riding and also hit a man riding a second bike, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries and the man was not seriously injured, police said.

Police took the driver of the vehicle into custody for suspicion of impaired driving.

