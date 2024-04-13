Woman suffers serious injuries after crash Friday night on Interstate 29 in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Platte City, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries after a collision Friday night in Platte County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

Around 10:41 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2003 Toyota attempted to steer around debris on Interstate 29, just east of North Bethel Avenue.

MSHP says the driver overcorrected, traveled into the path of a 2016 Ram and was struck by the Ram.

The adult female driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, per MSHP.

The driver of the Ram was not injured.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

