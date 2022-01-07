Woman to serve 6 years for fatal 2019 DWI crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal DWI conviction in a 2019 crash.

Tonya Rolf, 54, took a plea agreement in November convicting her of DWI involving the death of another person.

The agreement allowed for a maximum sentence of 12 years. A judge on Thursday set the sentence at six.

Police were called to 18th Street and Indiana Avenue on Dec. 28, 2019, for the crash.

Court documents state witnesses said a vehicle driven by Rolf crossed into the other lane and hit a Ford pickup head-on.

The passenger in the pickup, Rob Heslop, was killed.

Court documents state Rolf had high levels of alcohol and Benzoylecgonine in her system. Benzoylecgonine is found in people after their body breaks down cocaine.

