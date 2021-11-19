Women who drove into protesters in Lawrence give probation

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A woman accused of driving a vehicle into protesters in downtown Lawrence has been placed on six months probation after reaching a plea deal this week.

Lynda C. Kitsmiller, also known as Lynda Muncy, of Lawrence, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a reckless driving charge, the Lawrence Journal-World reported .

She would serve 30 days in jail if she violates her probation.

Police said Kistmiller accelerated her sports utility vehicle into people occupying an intersection in downtown Lawrence during protests over police brutality in May 2020.

One person suffered minor injuries, police said.

A month later, a Baldwin City woman, Mary Ellen Rose, was accused of driving her vehicle through protesters' makeshift barricades and into a crowd of people in downtown Lawrence.

In May, she pleaded no contest to reckless driving. She was fined $100 and had her license restricted for 90 days.

