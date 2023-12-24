Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash overnight in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 caused a fatal collision overnight in Grandview.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department informed the Grandview Police Department of the wrong-way driver.

After KCPD attempted to stop the 2021 Ford Flex, it continued into Grandview’s city limits.

Grandview officers attempted to get the driver’s attention and alert other drivers from the “correct lanes of travel,” per police.

Despite their efforts, the Flex collided with a northbound 2013 Ford Taurus.

Police said the Taurus passenger, a woman, died at the scene. The Taurus driver was treated at a hospital for injuries and later released.

The driver of the Flex sustained serious injuries.

Grandview police continue to investigate the crash, which police said “alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor.”

