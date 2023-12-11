Wrong-way, head-on crash Sunday night leaves several injured in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two 1-year-old children were among six people seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 50 in Johnson County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway when it collided head-on with a Jeep Renegade.

The Jeep spun as a result of the collision then was struck by Chevrolet Cruze. The fourth vehicle involved in the crash was damaged by debris.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford and a 1-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the crash.

The driver, and two passengers in the Jeep, including another 1-year-old passenger, also were seriously injured in the crash.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was seriously injured in the crash as well, while the driver of the Chevrolet suffered moderate injuries.

There were no injuries to occupants of the fourth vehicle.

