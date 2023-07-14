Watch Now
Wyandotte County jury convicts KCK man of murder in woman's 2021 shooting death

Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 15:36:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County jury on Friday convicted a Kansas City, Kansas, man for shooting and killing a woman in July 2021.

Verlee McCullough, 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Ashley Jones, who was 37 when she died.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of North 8th Street in KCK on July 8, 2021.

About 9 a.m. on the day of shooting, emergency crews located Jones suffering from a gunshot wound inside her home. She died at the scene.

McCullough was arrested on the day of the shooting and charged a day later.

He will be sentenced at a later date, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office.


