Wyandotte County man found dead at Hutchinson Correctional Facility jail cell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County man serving a 94-month prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter was found dead in his jail cell Monday morning.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says staff discovered Kevyn Lopez, 26, unresponsive Monday in his cell at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

A KDOC spokesperson said staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The cause of death is pending an independent autopsy.

