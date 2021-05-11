Wyandotte County man sentenced in murder of woman, 2 children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison and life with parole in connection to the deaths of a woman and her two children .

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that Ismael Caballero will serve out the 176-month sentence in the Kansas Department of Corrections for the 2019 murder of Yazmin Rodriquez-Santillan. He also was sentenced to life with parole for the murders of Amerikha and Jeancarlo Rodriguez.

Caballero was charged in January 2020 with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson after Rodriguez-Santillan and her children were found dead in their home while first responders were battling a fire at Rodriguez’s residence.

He pleaded guilty to capital murder of Amerikha and Jeancarlo Rodriguez; second-degree murder of Rodriguez-Santillan and arson.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .