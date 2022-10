KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were transported to an area hospital after being shot at Eisenhower Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday evening.

Deputies responded to the park at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located the victims. There were no suspects in custody late Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

—