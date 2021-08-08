Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted kidnapping, rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping and rape.
The suspect Raymond Elkins has been arrested and is being held at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
On Aug. 4, a sergeant was flagged down near north 3rd Street & Parallel Avenue on an attempted sexual assault, where a neighbor assisted the victim and was able to stop the attack, according to a press release.
The WCSO Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
There is no further information to report at this time.
