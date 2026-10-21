Wyandotte High School student arrested for trying to bring gun to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte High School student has been arrested for trying to bring a gun to school.

The Kansas City, Kansas, School District says a student tried to bring a gun to school through a secured entry point around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the district's police officers immediately identified the weapon and confiscated it.

The student was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

This is the second incident in just over a month of a student trying to bring a gun to school.

Another student was arrested Sept. 16 for the same crime.

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