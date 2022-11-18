Watch Now
WyCo DA asks county commissioners for $1.7 million for technology to ease access to old cases

The Wyandotte County District Attorney wants $1.7 million to digitize old case files, including those worked by disgraced former Detective Roger Golubski
Posted at 9:57 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 22:57:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A robust debate at Thursday night's Wyandotte County Commission meeting ended with commissioners agreeing to find $1.7 million to pay to digitize old case files at the district attorney's office.

Most of the interest in old criminal cases are ones worked on by former Detective Roger Golubski, but other cases also can be studied.

A federal grand jury indicted Goulubski last week on charges of sex trafficking.

Court documents detail how Golubski and others charged in the case of conspired "to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate young women," as well as kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse and attempted aggravated sexual abuse, approximately between Jan. 1, 1996 and Dec. 31, 1998.

The new technology would make it easier for investigators and prosecutors to find cases worked by Golubski and see if there were any violations of police policies or crimes committed during those investigations.

