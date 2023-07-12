Xaviar Babudar, also known as ChiefsAHolic, won’t fight extradition back to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a hearing Tuesday at a federal courthouse in California, Xaviar Michael Babudar — also known as ChiefsAHolic — declined to fight extradition back to Kansas City.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors alleged Babudar engaged in a multi-state crime spree that included robbing multiple banks and laundering money from the robberies through casinos in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western Missouri District, told KSHB 41 that while Babudar waived extradition, it wasn’t immediately clear when he would be transported back to Kansas City.

Babudar remained in federal custody Wednesday pending the U.S. Marshals returning him to Missouri.

Investigators used financial records, surveillance video and other techniques to connect Babudar to a string of bank robberies and money laundering between April and December of 2022.

U.S. Department of Justice Court filing

—

