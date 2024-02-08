Xaviar 'ChiefsAholic' Babudar scheduled for change of plea hearing in bank robbery, money laundering cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who gained local fame for wearing a wolf costume to Chiefs games and called himself 'ChiefsAholic' is expected to change his plea in a notorious bank robbery and money laundering case.

An entry made Tuesday in Xaviar Babudar's federal criminal docket states a change of plea hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 28. in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri.

Babudar, 34, faces 19 counts of bank robbery, money laundering and other charges.

The indictment was handed up by a federal grand jury in August 2023.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Investigators said in a court document Babudar "would travel to various locations throughout the Midwestern United States to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions before returning home to the Kansas City Metropolitan area to launder these robbery proceeds through area casinos and deposit these proceeds in his various bank accounts."

