'You can't steal our pride': Vandals steal performance stage ahead of Kansas City Pride weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of a weekend aimed at celebrating the Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ+ community, a local organization who spearheads the celebrations had a setback.

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Pride Community Alliance reported vandals stole a stage that would've been used for the KC PrideFest and Pride Parade.

"Our talented performers are known for stealing the stage, but last night, someone literally stole our U.S. Bank Community Stage," the group said in a Facebook post.

The group said it was able to secure a bigger stage for performers, but is asking the community to be on the lookout for the other stage.

"No worries though, because we’ve got a bigger and better stage ready to go already," the group said the post. "If you spot our old stage around town, give us a shout. You can steal our stage, but you can't steal our PRIDE."

KSHB 41 News reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department for information on the incident.

To learn more about Pride events across Kansas City, visit this link.

