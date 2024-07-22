Young male found dead Sunday at Klamm Park in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young male was found dead early Sunday evening at Klamm Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the park, located at 2525 N. 27th Street, on a reported shooting.

Once deputies arrived, they located a young male in his late teens or early 20s deceased.

The spokesperson said three suspects were taken into custody.

Anyone with information can make a confidential tip at the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

