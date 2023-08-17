Teen killed in overnight homicide in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a juvenile teen was killed in an overnight homicide.

Police were called to the 11600 block of Richmond Avenue, which is near Longview Road and Richmond Avenue, about 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the teen lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He died on the scene.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the homicide are unknown at this time.

