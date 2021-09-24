Youth football coach accused of pushing 11-year-old

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. — An assistant coach for a youth football team in Kansas is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly pushing a player to the ground.
Adam Dirks is charged with battery for an incident that happened Sept. 9 in Council Grove. Police say an 11-year-old boy told police that Dirks pushed him to the ground during a practice. Dirks also is charged with interference with law enforcement.
Dirks does not have a listed phone number and it wasn't immediately clear on Friday if he had an attorney.
Dirks is a member of the Morris County Board of Education.
