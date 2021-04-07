Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust trial update No. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second day of witness testimony in the double murder trial of Kylr Yust was markedly different from the first.
While the prosecution and defense blew threw 15 witnesses Tuesday, only four took the stand Wednesday.
In this “Journey for Justice” podcast update, hear 41 Action News reporter Sarah Plake detail the compelling testimony from two of Yust’s ex-girlfriends.
—
