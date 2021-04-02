Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Menu
Yust Trial
Journey for Justice Episode 6: New perspectives
Journey for Justice Episode 5: The family effect
Jury selected for Kylr Yust's double murder trial
Journey for Justice Episode 4: Covering the crime
Prosecution, defense teams narrow juror field in Yust trial
Journey for Justice Episode 3: The case of Kylr Yust
WATCH: Journey for Justice Special Report
Jury selection begins in Kylr Yust murder trial
Journey for Justice Episode 2: Jessica Runions
Journey for Justice Episode 1: Kara Kopetsky
Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust
Judge allows wiretap recording of Kylr Yust
Judge rules against motion to dismiss Kylr Yust murder trial
Some charges dropped against Kylr Yust in murder trial
State recommends court deny Yust's motion for case dismissal
Crime
No change of judge in Kylr Yust trial
Kylr Yust lawyers ask for change of judge ahead of trial
Local News
Court filings: Kylr Yust’s attorneys to use alibi defense
Defense alleges KCPD tracked Yust illegally
Evidentiary material mounts in Kylr Yust case
Kylr Yust trial date set for April
Judge sets jury selection date for Kylr Yust murder trial
Kylr Yust trial date could be set next month
Yust case: State says violations don't warrant dismissal
Push for evidence ending in Yust murder trial
Judge orders review of Kylr Yust jail calls
Yust attorney accuses police officer of poisoning witness testimony
Kylr Yust trial delayed, new date not yet determined
Kylr Yust lawyers request delay in murder trial
People
Jessep Carter
Kylr Yust
Jessica Runions
Kara Kopetsky
Kylr Yust attorneys granted motion to retest some evidence
Kylr Yust murder trial set for July
Kylr Yust attorneys ask to retest remains of 2 women
Investigations
Push for new DNA testing could delay Kylr Yust murder trial
Kylr Yust might not undergo another mental health evaluation
New competency evaluation ordered for Yust after objection
Yust’s attorneys argue he shouldn't have to appear in court
Kylr Yust trial delayed due to discovery issues
New evidence released in Yust murder cases
Loading…