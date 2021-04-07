Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust trial update No. 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the second day of Kylr Yust's double-murder trial, jurors heard from 15 witnesses.

The prosecution and defense began laying groundwork for their respective arguments.

While the prosecution's line of questioning focused on Yust's abusive relationship with Kara Kopetsky (one of his alleged victims), the defense started poking holes in the investigation of this case.

41 Action News' Caitlin Knute and Andres Gutierrez detail some key points in witness testimonies from family, friends and investigators.

