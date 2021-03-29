The Murder Trial of Kylr Yust
On May 4, 2007, 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky walked out of Belton High School, never to be seen alive again.
The night of Sept. 8, 2016, 21-year-old Jessica Runions left a house party and disappeared. Only her car turned up - burnt and unrecognizable.
Kylr Yust stands accused of murdering both Kopetsky and Runions. The man had a troubled past and connections to both women.
The bodies of the two women were eventually found, but now the question stands: Did Yust do it?
It's a case that spans nearly a decade and includes all sorts of twists and turns.
41 Action News has created a database for the case that includes important names, dates, places and details for the public to stay up to date on the topic.
- Case details: Read information straight from the probable cause statement that put Kylr Yust behind bars for murder, understand the details that led to his arrest and learn what has happened since he was charged.
- Timeline: Follow 41 Action News' coverage of the case from the day Kara Kopetsky went missing to the current point in the trial. View videos and photos from the day each event on the timeline happened and get a deeper look at what happened in the search for the missing women.
- People: Learn about each of the important people included in the trial. From victims, to witnesses to Kylr Yust himself - get a look at what their role in the murder trial will be.
- Map: Get a feel for where each event in the timeline of the case took place. Visualize where each disappearance, discovery and arrest happened in relation to one another.
- Trial updates: Yust goes to trial in April 2021. His trial was originally scheduled for July 2020, and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of pre-trial motions filed by the defense. This page will be the home to daily updates on what goes down in the court room.