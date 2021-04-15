UPDATES: Jury in Yust murder trial continues deliberations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 8:30 a.m. | On Wednesday, the Kylr Yust murder case was handed to the jury for deliberation on a verdict.

And now we wait.

The jury deliberated until 10 p.m. Wednesday and resumed deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

In a slightly surprising turn of events, Kylr Yust testified in his own defense on Wednesday. He pointed the finger at his step-brother Jessep Carter for the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

Carter committed suicide in jail, but his widow testified for the state that Yust appeared guilty of the murders.

The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments after Yust's testimony, and the jury was given instruction to deliberate.

The jury will weigh the two first-degree murder charges and could find Yust guilty of one, both, lesser charges or none at all.

