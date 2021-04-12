Watch
NewsCrimeYust Trial

Actions

UPDATES: Yust trial enters second week, defense to make case

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kansas City Star/Pool
Kylr Yust and members of his defense team during day one of his double murder trial on April 5, 2021 at the Cass County, Missouri Courthouse.
KCM_Yusttrial040521JAT229F.jpg
Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:10:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:09 a.m. | The defense asks about items in Carter's cell.

10:08 a.m. | The next jail employee, Jonathan Valdry, investigated Carter's death.

10:07 a.m. | Carter would have spent 23 hours a day in his cell.

10:05 a.m. | The state asks about the inmates' ability to contact each other.

10:04 a.m. | Carter was housed in a mental health-focused wing of the jail.

10:03 a.m. | Carter was in a single-person cell and guards attempted to revive him.

10:02 a.m. | Akanionah Akah was the one who found Carter deceased.

10 a.m. | One of the jail guards speaking was on duty the night Jessep Carter hanged himself.

9:59 a.m. | The jury has left the courtroom while the judge hears from the jail guards.

9:57 a.m. | The state is questioning how the defense took the deposition.

9:39 a.m. | The jury will now hear Alfred Yust's deposition.

9:36 a.m. | The state asks Hefling if she was distracted while witnessing the events.

9:35 a.m. | Hefling recalls hearing a scream when the car drove in the direction of Kara.

9:32 a.m. | Hefling recalls what Kara was wearing and seeing a car in the area.

9:31 a.m. | Hefling said she saw Kara the morning she disappeared and she looked distraught.

9:30 a.m. | Hefling realized Kara was one of the kids she saw walking to and from school after seeing her reported as missing.

9:29 a.m. | The second witness is Debra Hefling who lived down the street from Belton High School.

9:25 a.m. | Bishop discusses a possible phone call from Kara the evening of the day she disappeared. No contact from Kara had been established past the morning.

9:19 a.m. | The defense's first witness is Brett Bishop who went to high school with and knew Kara Kopetsky.

9:18 a.m. | The jury is being seated.

9:14 a.m. | The jury does not appear to have heard these discussions.

9:12 a.m. | Despite state objections, the Alfred Yust deposition will remain included.

9:11 a.m. | The deposition ends with Alfred talking about police looking for things at his house.

9:10 a.m. | Alfred said he would have told police if he thought Kylr did something.

9:06 a.m. | The deposition moves to the Jessica Runions disappearance.

9:05 a.m. | Alfred talks about any motive Kylr might have had.

9:04 a.m. | Alfred restates facts about Kylr's alibi.

9:03 a.m. | Alfred recounts what he was doing when Kylr stopped by one day.

9:02 a.m. | The jury is hearing Alfred's words.

9 a.m. | Yust's grandfather was deposed in July 2019. The deposition is being read.

8:56 a.m. | Judge Collins wants to hear from the guards. He also wants to hear a deposition from Yust's deceased grandfather Alfred Yust.

8:54 a.m. | The defense could call jail guards to the stand to testify about what was found in Jessep Carter's cell. His widow testified for the prosecution last week.

8:51 a.m. | The defense is debating bringing up something to do with Jessep Carter, Yust's deceased half-brother.

8:50 a.m. | Judge Collins advises Yust about his right to testify.

8:30 a.m. | Monday marks the beginning of the second week of the Kylr Yust murder trial, and also the first day the defense will start to make their case.

The prosecution rested on Saturday after a lengthy day of presenting evidence and having expert witnesses discuss various aspects of the investigation.

They wrapped up their case by showing photos of human remains and having experts detail how the bodies of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky were identified after being located in woods in an area Yust was allegedly familiar with.

The defense is expected to question the investigation process of Yust's alibi and the credibility of some witnesses.

41 Action News is committed to bringing you complete coverage of the trial of Kylr Yust, the man accused in the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Visit kshb.com/yusttrial for all our stories, case details, timeline and more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo