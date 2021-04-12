UPDATES: Yust trial enters second week, defense to make case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:09 a.m. | The defense asks about items in Carter's cell.

Valdry documented what was in Carter's cell when he ended his life. Defense presenting some photos, asking Valdry to describe what he sees. They're pics of what was in Carter's cell. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

Valdry talking about one photo: A notepad w/ writing and other markings. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

10:08 a.m. | The next jail employee, Jonathan Valdry, investigated Carter's death.

Next person: Jonathan Valdry (?). He worked for Jax Co jail in 2018 in internal affairs. Reviewed major incidents inside the facility. He investigated Carter's suicide, wrote reports. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

10:07 a.m. | Carter would have spent 23 hours a day in his cell.

Akah said it's a restricted area but inmates do have interactions w/ other inmates, can talk to each other. Defense redirect: These inmates are only allowed out by themselves, they eat in their cell, locked in cell 23 hrs a day. Akah confirms. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

10:05 a.m. | The state asks about the inmates' ability to contact each other.

State cross: Do you find sometimes when you guys are doing searches of peoples cells notes they pass to each other? Akah said that happens in gen pop area, find a way to pass notes. State: Is it possible that inmates are finding ways to get around the rules? #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

This line of questioning is likely related to the note that was reportedly left behind by Carter that was not preserved as evidence. — Caitlin Knute-KSHB (@CKnuteKSHB) April 12, 2021

10:04 a.m. | Carter was housed in a mental health-focused wing of the jail.

Akah said at that point Carter was not on suicide watch, but the wing Carter was in was designated for mental health watch. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

10:03 a.m. | Carter was in a single-person cell and guards attempted to revive him.

Sorry, Akah said a colleague tried to do CPR. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

10:02 a.m. | Akanionah Akah was the one who found Carter deceased.

Akah was doing rounds, checking on inmates. Around 4:21am he saw white sheet hanging inside cell, was 'unusual'. He moved closer, saw Carter hanging. Signaled to his colleague, tried to open door, was difficult to open, said something was blocking door. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

10 a.m. | One of the jail guards speaking was on duty the night Jessep Carter hanged himself.

Hearing from Jax Co jail guard Akaninoh Akah. Worked the nite shift in 2018, familiar w/ Jessep Carter. Was on duty when Carter hung himself in his cell, between 330-430am on Sept 18 2018. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:59 a.m. | The jury has left the courtroom while the judge hears from the jail guards.

Okay the jury left the courtroom again. I believe we're going to hear from jail guards and decide whether the jury can hear it.. similar to what they did earlier w/ Alfred's deposition. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:57 a.m. | The state is questioning how the defense took the deposition.

State (Butler) drilling Riplinger about whether he told Alfred what to say. Riplinger said all he did was tell Alfred what to expect, to tell the truth. State: But you don't remember what you told him on the way home? Asked that a couple times. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:39 a.m. | The jury will now hear Alfred Yust's deposition.

Next witness: Alfred Yust by way of deposition. *Tim* (not Jim) Riplinger will again stand in for Alfred. This time the jury will hear it. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:36 a.m. | The state asks Hefling if she was distracted while witnessing the events.

State cross - Asking Hefling to confirm that she was distraught at the time she thought she saw Kara because she was wrangling two kids, going thru divorce. "I didn't know at the time it was her but after seeing news years later, I knew it was her," Hefling said. — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

State is asking Hefling to confirm that as she was trying to get her kids in the car she really had the time to see this person but report it yrs later to the police. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:35 a.m. | Hefling recalls hearing a scream when the car drove in the direction of Kara.

Hefling says she thought the car driving by was full of boys due to the 'loud sound,' like loud music. The boys drove up north on Lacy toward where Kara was walking. Hefling says she heard a 'blood curdling scream.' #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:32 a.m. | Hefling recalls what Kara was wearing and seeing a car in the area.

Hefling remembers Kara wearing 'hobo bag,' a little vest, some jeans. Hefling remembers Kara walking up the hill & a car coming by right afterward.. it was a 4 door sedan. "If my memory is right it was a cream color." But maybe a door/trunk was a diff color #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:31 a.m. | Hefling said she saw Kara the morning she disappeared and she looked distraught.

According to the report, Hefling told police she saw Kara May 4, 2007 between 1130am-12 - not normal time she saw Kara. Hefling said she was distraught, crying on the phone. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:30 a.m. | Hefling realized Kara was one of the kids she saw walking to and from school after seeing her reported as missing.

Hefling said a few yrs later she saw Kara was missing & realized she was one of the kids she saw walking to and from school. Defense hands Hefling the report she filed May 9, 2010. Hefling confirms that's the report. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:29 a.m. | The second witness is Debra Hefling who lived down the street from Belton High School.

Hefling said she saw Kara walking to & from school, walking in group. "I dont pay much attention." Hefling didn't know Kara personally, didn't even know who she was. "I know her when I saw her on the news." #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:25 a.m. | Bishop discusses a possible phone call from Kara the evening of the day she disappeared. No contact from Kara had been established past the morning.

State cross - Bishop remembers talking to police a couple years later but can't confirm if the phone call was in fact May 4, 2007 in the evening. State (Butler) confirms that Bishop's phone records don't reflect that call. Defense re: Asks Bishop to confirm Kara called #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:19 a.m. | The defense's first witness is Brett Bishop who went to high school with and knew Kara Kopetsky.

Defense first witness: Brett Bishop, lives in Raymore. In 2007 he lived in Belton, went to Belton High, knew Kara. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

Bishop remembers finding out about Kara's disappearance. He didn't know Yust, has never talked to Yust. Bishop & Kara were good friends when younger but kind of grew apart in high school #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:18 a.m. | The jury is being seated.

The jury is coming in now. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:14 a.m. | The jury does not appear to have heard these discussions.

I do not believe the jury is seated yet. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:12 a.m. | Despite state objections, the Alfred Yust deposition will remain included.

State says the defense was asking Alfred questions in a leading manner so they're objecting... I can't hear what else she's saying very well. Judge says he's NOT excluding Alfred's deposition. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

State was objecting also because Alfred said he couldn't remember a lot of things but Judge says we've heard from other witnesses who don't remember things very well due to how old this case is. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:11 a.m. | The deposition ends with Alfred talking about police looking for things at his house.

Alfred remembers police had come a few times to look for things at his house. Defense is done reading the deposition. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:10 a.m. | Alfred said he would have told police if he thought Kylr did something.

Alfred told police Kylr might be too scared to do anything but that Alfred would've told police if he thought something happened. Was asked if he has any memory problems, Alfred said not that he knows of. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:06 a.m. | The deposition moves to the Jessica Runions disappearance.

Alfred had said he last saw Kylr on Sept 9, Friday. Both woke up 6am, he took Kylr to work, Extreme Bumpers, since his truck was broken down. He said Kylr called to say he finished work early, he picked Kylr up around 9,10am to come back home. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:05 a.m. | Alfred talks about any motive Kylr might have had.

Alfred said he didn't know of any reason to do anything to Kara. Said Kylr came by his house around 3x a week. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:04 a.m. | Alfred restates facts about Kylr's alibi.

Alfred said Kylr drove himself to the nursing home that day #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:03 a.m. | Alfred recounts what he was doing when Kylr stopped by one day.

11pm went to bed. Alfred says Kylr came to his house at 11, 11:30am asking for gas for his truck, he did that occasionally. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9:02 a.m. | The jury is hearing Alfred's words.

Alfred says he would not have lied about what he did in the morning on May 4, 2007. He says he had coffee, read the paper, did lawn work, at 12:30 he went to Carondelet nursing home w/ wife Doris to visit sister in law. 12:45 at nursing home. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

9 a.m. | Yust's grandfather was deposed in July 2019. The deposition is being read.

Alfred says he remembers Belton police detectives contacting him in 2010 #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

8:56 a.m. | Judge Collins wants to hear from the guards. He also wants to hear a deposition from Yust's deceased grandfather Alfred Yust.

Judge wants to hear the deposition #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

8:54 a.m. | The defense could call jail guards to the stand to testify about what was found in Jessep Carter's cell. His widow testified for the prosecution last week.

Defense atty Turlington argues since Crystal Taylor was put on the stand, that opened the door for them to have guards testify about what they found in Carter cell. State says the defense brought this up first in their opening statement, "bell can't be un-rung." #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

8:51 a.m. | The defense is debating bringing up something to do with Jessep Carter, Yust's deceased half-brother.

Defense argues that the arson at Uncle Paul's house and his suicide don't mean Carter is guilty... "At this point we at least can put on the jail bars to say they found him in his cell, committed suicide, and i think they can get into what they found in his cell..." #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

8:50 a.m. | Judge Collins advises Yust about his right to testify.

Collins saying he's not asking his defense attys for a decision right now but need to make sure Yust has ample opportunity to speak w/ his attorneys about it. I can't imagine Yust would testify but we'll see. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 12, 2021

8:30 a.m. | Monday marks the beginning of the second week of the Kylr Yust murder trial, and also the first day the defense will start to make their case.

The prosecution rested on Saturday after a lengthy day of presenting evidence and having expert witnesses discuss various aspects of the investigation.

They wrapped up their case by showing photos of human remains and having experts detail how the bodies of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky were identified after being located in woods in an area Yust was allegedly familiar with.

The defense is expected to question the investigation process of Yust's alibi and the credibility of some witnesses.

