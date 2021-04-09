UPDATES: 5th day of Yust trial to continue with Jessica Runions case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

9:15 a.m. | Testimony continues with Taylor.

Taylor said she was scared, skeptical because what she heard made her wonder.. "because he was a suspect in Kara's case so when i heard that, ideas start going through my head, did he do something?" Wondered if he'd be mad at her since she overheard that phone call. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 9, 2021

8:30 a.m. | For the first witness of the day, prosecutors have called Crystal Taylor to the stand.

Taylor was married to Kylr Yust's half-brother Jessep Carter.

41 Action News reporter Sarah Plake is monitoring today's testimony from Cass County:

Says Yust and Carter's relationship wasn't good, they didn't see eachother much and continued throughout the years she was with Carter. She didn't know Kopetsky, but met Runions once in 2016. #YustTrial — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) April 9, 2021

EARLIER | Friday marks the fifth day of the Kylr Yust murder trial and will continue with witnesses called by the state.

On Thursday, the state finished playing a wire recording and calling witnesses in the Kara Kopetsky case. They also called their first witnesses in the Jessica Runions case, including Runions' mother.

Jamie Runions shared some previously unknown details about the disappearance of her daughter, as did witnesses in attendance of the party where Jessica was last seen with Yust.

Before that, the final evidence and testimony presented by the state in Kara's case had Yust on a wire recording saying he killed her, and several witnesses said he told them that same thing and that they even feared for their own lives.

