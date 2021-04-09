Watch
UPDATES: 5th day of Yust trial to continue with Jessica Runions case

Crystal Taylor testified on Friday, April 9, 2021, during the Kylr Yust double murder trial
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 10:17:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —
9:15 a.m. | Testimony continues with Taylor.

8:30 a.m. | For the first witness of the day, prosecutors have called Crystal Taylor to the stand.

Taylor was married to Kylr Yust's half-brother Jessep Carter.

41 Action News reporter Sarah Plake is monitoring today's testimony from Cass County:

EARLIER | Friday marks the fifth day of the Kylr Yust murder trial and will continue with witnesses called by the state.

On Thursday, the state finished playing a wire recording and calling witnesses in the Kara Kopetsky case. They also called their first witnesses in the Jessica Runions case, including Runions' mother.

Jamie Runions shared some previously unknown details about the disappearance of her daughter, as did witnesses in attendance of the party where Jessica was last seen with Yust.

Before that, the final evidence and testimony presented by the state in Kara's case had Yust on a wire recording saying he killed her, and several witnesses said he told them that same thing and that they even feared for their own lives.

41 Action News is committed to bringing you complete coverage of the trial of Kylr Yust, the man accused in the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Visit kshb.com/yusttrial for all our stories, case details, timeline and more.

