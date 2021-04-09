Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust trial update No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Day four in the double murder trial of Kylr Yust provided insight into the details surrounding his relationship with Jessica Runions and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

The prosecution finished interviewing witnesses in Kara Kopetsky's case Thursday morning then brought Jamie Runions, Jessica’s mother, to the witness stand to begin testimony in Jessica's case.

41 Action News reporter Andres Gutierrez joins podcast host Hailey Godburn to go over the latest testimony offered in Cass County court.

