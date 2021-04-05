Yust trial begins Monday, camera to be allowed in courtroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:20 a.m. | One of the four alternate jurors selected for the Yust Trial was released before the jurors left St. Charlies County.

9:40 a.m. | The trial for accused double murderer Kylr Yust begins on Monday afternoon, and the judge granted permission last minute for a camera to be allowed in the courtroom.

Media outlets in the Kansas City region filed a motion to allow a camera in the courtroom for the high-profile case after the judge initially said one wouldn't be allowed.

That motion was granted Monday morning. The camera will allow the recording of courtroom proceedings, but there will be no livestream allowed.

Yust is on trial for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.

COVID-19 and different legal issues had previously delayed the trial.

Jurors were selected for the trial last week out of St. Charles County near St. Louis due to the notoriety of the case in the Cass County area. Those jurors will arrive Monday for opening statements.

