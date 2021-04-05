Watch
NewsCrimeYust Trial

Actions

Yust trial begins Monday, camera to be allowed in courtroom

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Judge under scrutiny after undocumented immigrant escapes courtroom
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:20:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:20 a.m. | One of the four alternate jurors selected for the Yust Trial was released before the jurors left St. Charlies County.

9:40 a.m. | The trial for accused double murderer Kylr Yust begins on Monday afternoon, and the judge granted permission last minute for a camera to be allowed in the courtroom.

Media outlets in the Kansas City region filed a motion to allow a camera in the courtroom for the high-profile case after the judge initially said one wouldn't be allowed.

That motion was granted Monday morning. The camera will allow the recording of courtroom proceedings, but there will be no livestream allowed.

Yust is on trial for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.

COVID-19 and different legal issues had previously delayed the trial.

Jurors were selected for the trial last week out of St. Charles County near St. Louis due to the notoriety of the case in the Cass County area. Those jurors will arrive Monday for opening statements.

41 Action News is committed to bringing you complete coverage of the trial of Kylr Yust, the man accused in the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Visit kshb.com/yusttrial for all our stories, case details, timeline and more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo