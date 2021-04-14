Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust trial update No. 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The jury again spent much of the day outside the courtroom during the eighth day of Kylr Yust’s double murder trial in Cass County.

Jurors heard from eight of 13 total witnesses called Tuesday to testify for the defense. The judge ruled that the testimony of five witnesses was inadmissible.

41 Action News reporter Andres Gutierrez explains why jurors heard some testimony, but were not allowed to hear testimony from others in the latest “Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust” podcast update.

