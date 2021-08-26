Watch
Kylr Yust assigned to Cameron correctional facility

Courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections
Kylr Yust, who was convicted of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the killings of his ex-girlfriends Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky, has been moved to the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 11:45:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Convicted murderer Kylr Yust has been assigned to the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.

The facility contains medium and maximum security inmates.

The date of his newest mugshot is from Aug. 23, but another mugshot lists him in the same facility as of June 9.

He was sentenced on June 7.

Yust is serving a life sentence for the death of Jessica Runions and a 15-year sentence for the death of Kara Kopetsky.

The limit on a life sentence in Missouri is 30 years, so he will serve a total of 45 years due to the consecutive nature of the sentencing.

