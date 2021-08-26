Kylr Yust assigned to Cameron correctional facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Convicted murderer Kylr Yust has been assigned to the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.

The facility contains medium and maximum security inmates.

The date of his newest mugshot is from Aug. 23, but another mugshot lists him in the same facility as of June 9.

He was sentenced on June 7.

Yust is serving a life sentence for the death of Jessica Runions and a 15-year sentence for the death of Kara Kopetsky.

The limit on a life sentence in Missouri is 30 years, so he will serve a total of 45 years due to the consecutive nature of the sentencing.

