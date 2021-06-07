Watch
Judge to decide Kylr Yust's sentence today

Jury recommended maximum sentences
Jill Toyoshiba - Kansas City Star/Pool
Cass County Circuit Court Judge Williams Collins speaks with Kylr Yust, left, and one of his attorneys, Sharon Turlington, on the seventh day of Yust's murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Convicted killer Kylr Yust will learn how long he'll spend in prison Monday.

Judge Williams Collins will set his sentence in Cass County court at 2:30 p.m.

Yust was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions.

The jury recommended the maximum sentences for both crimes.

On the manslaughter count, that's 15 years. The jury recommended life imprisonment for the murder conviction, which is capped at 30 years in Missouri.

Collins will also decide if Yust will receive credit for time already served and if his sentences for the two deaths will run concurrently or consecutively.

