Judge to decide Kylr Yust's sentence today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Convicted killer Kylr Yust will learn how long he'll spend in prison Monday.

Judge Williams Collins will set his sentence in Cass County court at 2:30 p.m.

Yust was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions.

The jury recommended the maximum sentences for both crimes.

On the manslaughter count, that's 15 years. The jury recommended life imprisonment for the murder conviction, which is capped at 30 years in Missouri.

Collins will also decide if Yust will receive credit for time already served and if his sentences for the two deaths will run concurrently or consecutively.

