Jury finds Yust guilty of manslaughter, murder in deaths of Kopetsky, Runions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kylr Yust has been found guilty of manslaughter and murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

It’s a verdict over a decade in the making.

The jury found Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions on Thursday. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Kara Kopetsky was 17 when she went missing in 2007. Jessica Runions went missing in 2016 at the age of 21. Both girls’ remains were found together in the woods in Cass County in 2017.

TIMELINE: Kylr Yust faces murder charges for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions

Both girls were associated with Kylr Yust.

The prosecution laid out a carefully crafted case that created a timeline of witnesses talking about Yust’s relationship with the girls and the different times he told acquaintances that he had done something bad to them.

Yust’s history of abuse toward girlfriends took center stage as one former partner demonstrated how he choked her and the threats he made.

Evidence presented painted a picture of a troubled man who tried to cover his tracks by burning evidence with the help of his step-brother, Jessep Carter, whose widow described the day the Yust came to them in distress over something he had done.

With more evidence available in the Runions case, it seems likely that's how the jury came to the second-degree murder verdict.

The defense tried to poke holes in how the investigation was conducted by the Belton and Kansas City, Missouri, police departments, citing failure to collect proper evidence and alibi information.

They attempted to paint Jessep Carter as a potential suspect in order to throw doubt on the jury’s decision, but Judge William Collins kept many of the witnesses with pieces of information that seemed to put Carter on trial from going before the jury.

Despite that, Kylr Yust took the stand in his own defense and also said his brother was responsible, even using the words "serial killer" to describe Carter.

A decade of potential errors in Belton's investigation of the Kopetsky case and years of wear on witness memory seemingly convinced the jury to go for the manslaughter charge in the Kopetsky case.

LISTEN: Yust trial podcast

The jury was charged with making the decision if they could say Yust was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and it seems that ultimately, the state’s case was solid.

Yust faces five to 15 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and up to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the second-degree murder charge.

The judge will decide if those would be served concurrently or consecutively.

—