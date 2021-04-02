Journey for Justice Episode 6: New perspectives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the final episode of the “Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust” mini-series on 41 Files, podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn bring in third-party experts to examine accused double murderer Kylr Yust’s defense.

He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearances and deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Johnson shares how investigators chase leads in a missing persons case.

41 Action News anchor Caitlin Knute gives perspective from defense attorney John Picerno.

Yust goes to trial April 5.

—