Journey for Justice Episode 6: New perspectives

On the final episode of the “Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust” mini-series on 41 Files, podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn bring in third-party experts to examine accused double murderer Kylr Yust’s defense.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 06:00:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the final episode of the “Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust” mini-series on 41 Files, podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn bring in third-party experts to examine accused double murderer Kylr Yust’s defense.

He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearances and deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Johnson shares how investigators chase leads in a missing persons case.

41 Action News anchor Caitlin Knute gives perspective from defense attorney John Picerno.

Yust goes to trial April 5.

41 Action News is committed to bringing you complete coverage of the trial of Kylr Yust, the man accused in the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Visit kshb.com/yusttrial for all our stories, case details, timeline and more.

