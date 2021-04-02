Journey for Justice Episode 6: New perspectives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the final episode of the “Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust” mini-series on 41 Files, podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn bring in third-party experts to examine accused double murderer Kylr Yust’s defense.
He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearances and deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Johnson shares how investigators chase leads in a missing persons case.
41 Action News anchor Caitlin Knute gives perspective from defense attorney John Picerno.
Yust goes to trial April 5.
—
41 Action News is committed to bringing you complete coverage of the trial of Kylr Yust, the man accused in the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Visit kshb.com/yusttrial for all our stories, case details, timeline and more.