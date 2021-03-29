Journey for Justice Episode 2: Jessica Runions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's 2016 and Jessica Runions goes out to a party.

She never comes home.

Party-goers tell police they saw her leave with Kylr Yust, the man being questioned for the disappearance of Kara Kopetsky from the same community in 2007.

Kylr is eventually taken into custody for burning Jessica's car, but it's several months before a mushroom hunter stumbles upon her body.

And not far away, a second set of remains if found: those of Kara Kopetsky.

Podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn take a look at the similarities in the girls' disappearances and talk to 41 Action News reporter Sarah Plake about what it was like the day the girls were found.

—