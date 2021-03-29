Journey for Justice Episode 1: Kara Kopetsky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's May 4, 2007, when 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky walks out of Belton High School, never to be seen again.

Her mom and step-father, Rhonda and Jim Beckford, have no idea where their daughter has gone, and neither does anyone else.

Kara had recently received an order of protection against on-and-off boyfriend Kylr Yust, and her phone records show he may have been the last person to speak with her.

Podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn break down the details of Kara's disappearance and different witness statements alleging that Kylr Yust admitted to doing something sinister.

This is the first episode of "Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust" on 41 Files by 41 Action News.

