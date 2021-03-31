Journey for Justice Episode 4: Covering the crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This case spans more than a decade from the time Kara Kopetsky went missing to now, when Kylr Yust is going to trial for her and Jessica Runions’ murders.

41 Action News reporters Sarah Plake, Andres Gutierrez and Andy Alcock join podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn to discuss how they’ve covered developments in this long journey toward resolution.

Each reporter has a different experience with this story.

For Sarah, it hits home as she is almost exactly Kara's age and grew up in the area.

Andres and Andy each started covering the case when they came to 41 Action News and told the girls' stories at key moments, such as when Jessica went missing and eventually when their remains were found.

