Episode 3: The case of Kylr Yust

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kylr Yust was charged with the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

The evidence seems to be mounting, but there are also claims of errors in the investigation.

Another issue arises: The witness who turned Kylr in for burning Jessica's car, his own stepbrother, dies suddenly in jail.

Podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn are joined by 41 Action News investigator Andy Alcock to discuss the different pieces of evidence in the case and some of the discrepancies in the story.

