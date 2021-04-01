Journey for Justice Episode 5: The family effect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The families of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions were brought together by tragedy.
Through the thick and thin of this case, they’ve stuck together.
41 Action News reporters Sarah Plake and Andres Gutierrez join podcast hosts Katelyn Brown and Hailey Godburn to talk about the families’ relationship and their pursuit toward justice for their girls.
—
