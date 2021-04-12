Kylr Yust defense team off to rocky start as it opens case Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kylr Yust's defense team went to work Monday to show their client's innocence in the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

Yust is charged with first-degree murder in the women's 2007 and 2016 deaths.

The prosecution rested its case Saturday after hearing from the mushroom hunter who found Kopetsky and Runions' remains, as well as the medical examiner and toxicologist who analyzed the remains.

Monday, the defense began calling witnesses to the stand, including corrections officers, people who said they saw or had contact with Kopetsky after she disappeared, and former representatives of Yust's.

The jury spent much of the short day outside the courtroom as the state challenged the relevancy and accuracy of much of the witness testimony.

Judge William Collins ultimately ruled on which witnesses the jury would hear from.

BLOG: Defense in Yust trial paints picture of other suspects

Collins decided testimony about Jessep Carter's suicide in prison would not be presented to the jury because it was irrelevant to the case.

Carter, Yust's step-brother, is one of the people the defense appears to be presenting as an alternative suspect.

The state argued the defense was trying to reach a point of discussion on a coded note Carter left behind, to which they have several objections.

At multiple points, the state reiterated that it's Yust who is on trial, not Carter.

In opening statements, the defense told the jury investigators focused on Yust early and singularly in the women's deaths. The defense said they would present the jury with other possible suspects and prove that law enforcement did not follow up on those leads.

One of those people appeared on the witness stand Monday.

Billy Bayes was a possible suspect in Kopetsky's disappearance.

The defense alleged in a motion to dismiss the case earlier this year that Bayes made statements that he had knowledge of Kopetsky's death.

However, under oath in court, Bayes said he never made those statements and did not know Joseph Stauch, a person to whom he supposedly made the claims.

Stauch is set to testify Tuesday.

After a lunch break, Yust's former public defenders were called to the stand, where they were questioned about interactions with Yust's family, including Carter and his aunt.

The defense previously argued Yust's alibi in the Kopetsky disappearance was not adequately investigated. He was allegedly visiting the aunt at a nursing home with his grandparents.

Collins ruled to allow testimony from a paralegal who was involved in obtaining records from the nursing home and a Belton QuikTrip where Kopetsky might have been seen. However, there were issues with the documents and he said he wasn't sure what value it added to the case.

Jurors also heard from a criminal investigator who worked for the Missouri public defender's office.

She did some work on the Yust case, which included timing the drives from important locations, including Yust's home – a home where he and Carter burned something in burn barrels – and to the scene where Runions' car was found burned out.

She did not time the drive to the scene where the remains were eventually found, and said she only did what she was told to do.

The defense also had issues Monday with some witnesses not showing up.

They plan to call 16 to the stand Tuesday.

Collins told the jury to be prepared for longer day Tuesday and Wednesday, as he wants to hear closing statements on Thursday.

Court resumes at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

—