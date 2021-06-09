Kylr Yust transferred to Missouri Department of Corrections facility in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Convicted killer Kylr Yust no longer resides at the Cass County jail after the conclusion of his court appearances.

Yust was transferred to the Western Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Tuesday.

A jury found Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions, 21, in April.

After reaching their verdict, the jury recommended Yust serve the maximum sentence for each crime.

Monday, Cass County Judge Willam Collins accepted that recommendation , sending Yust to prison for a total of up to 45 years.

Collins also decided the 15-year sentence for Kopetsky’s death and life imprisonment for Runions’ will be served consecutively, one after another.

In Missouri, life imprisonment is capped at 30 years with the possibility of parole after 85% of the sentence has been served.

Collins denied Yust’s motion for a new trial , too.

Yust, who had previously put on a polite show in court during the double murder trial, was belligerent to Collins following his ruling on Tuesday and refused to answer several questions from the judge.

It’s not clear if Yust will receive credit for time he’s already served in prison.

