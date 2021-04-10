UPDATES: Law enforcement questioned about Yust case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:58 a.m. | The prosecution is presenting information on phone records in the Runions case.

9:57 a.m. | McKarnin, lead detective on the Kopetsky case, said three months after her death Yust's vehicle was tracked to near where her remains were found.

9:51 a.m. | The second witness called Saturday is Belton police Det. Pat McKarnin.

9:49 a.m. | Findley now says he had no reason to think Carter was a suspect.

9:34 a.m. | The jury left the room but Findley is still being questioned.

9:27 a.m. | Court took a brief recess after Findley's testimony.

9:17 a.m. | Findley mentions Jessep Carter as a suspect in the Jessica case which the prosecution objects to.

9:12 a.m. | The defense is cross-examining Findley about the timeline of Jessica's disappearance.

9:03 a.m. | Findley said Yust had a friend that lived not far from where Jessica and Kara's remains were found.

8:58 a.m. | Findley was first involved in the investigation with Jessica's disappearance and followed up on tips and leads. He presented a map of where the remains were found and talked about messages exchanged between Jessica and Yust.

8:49 a.m. | The first witness called to the stand is Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Det. Jason Findley who is asked about a search warrant.

8:30 a.m. | Saturday marks the sixth day of the Kylr Yust murder trial and is expected to continue with evidence presented by the state.

On Friday, the prosecution focused on the Jessica Runions case.

The widow of Yust's brother testified about the night Yust came to them around the time when Jessica disappeared. It was an interesting story about Yust having Jessep Carter and his wife drive him around to different locations and seemingly on edge.

The state also focused on evidence from when Jessica's car was found burned. They had experts talk about injuries that would be sustained from burning a car using gas, and presented photos and samples from Yust saying that he sustained those injuries at the time.

Saturday's court session is expected to be shorter but the prosecution has 10 witnesses on the list.

