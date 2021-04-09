Focus shifts to evidence in Day 5 of Kylr Yust murder trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fifth day of Kylr Yust's murder trial began with emotional testimony from his deceased step-brother's wife but ultimately the prosecution focused largely on evidence in the Jessica Runions case.

Jessep Carter's wife, Crystal Taylor, gave an account of the events which transpired between Carter and Yust in the days following Runions' disappearance.

She gave heartfelt testimony about her husband's death by suicide in prison, and said they separated when things began to go downhill.

Later, she saw his uncle's house ablaze on TV with Carter as the arson suspect.

The uncle's house became central to Friday's arguments as both prosecutors and defense attorneys questioned Paul Andrulewicz about burn barrels on his property.

In them, investigators found aerosol cans, black cloth and a buckle. Beside the barrels was a black Otter phone case.

Jurors also heard from people present when Runions' burned out car was found.

Galen Smith was first to report the car was on fire as he saw it on his way home from work around 2:30 a.m.

The tow truck driver who took her car from the scene, Steven McElroy, told the jury the car was too hot to tow it as he typically would have. Instead, he had to drag the car to the KCPD impound lot, and it even reignited a couple times during the drive.

The next day, McElroy said he saw a missing persons poster for Runions on Facebook and recognized her license plate number.

He went to KCPD's South Patrol to report it was her car, where one or both of her parents showed up as well.

Next, the prosecution called several witnesses to examine photos of Yust's injuries when he was arrested in 2016.

A bomb and arson expert provided information on what kinds of injuries a person might experience if they lit an incendiary fire.

A KCPD crime lab analyst testified about hair samples collected from Yust, which he said showed signs of having been burned or exposed to high heat.

Another KCPD analyst earlier in the day provided perspective on DNA evidence collected in the case.

Jarrah Kennedy performed DNA testing on a sweatshirt collected as evidence. She testified that she found some "areas of interest" on the hoodie, which were a black and several brownish stains, though none of them were indicated to be blood.

In majority of the samples taken from the sweatshirt, Yust and Runions were identified as DNA contributors, along with a third possible contributor.

Kennedy described Yust and Runions "major contributors" on the black stain.

Court wrapped up for the day with testimony from a crime scene investigator who searched the place Yust was living at the time.

She found a note from Runions to Yust in his bedroom, in addition to swabs with blood on them.

The investigator said there were not large amounts of blood in the house and no signs of struggle.

Court will resume Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The prosecution has 10 witnesses prepared to testify.

