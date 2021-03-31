Jury selected for Kylr Yust's double murder trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two days of examining more than 100 potential jurors for Kylr Yust’s double murder trial, a final jury has been selected.

Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

The women went missing in 2007 and 2016, respectively, and their remains were discovered near each other by a mushroom hunter in 2017.

Yust, who had been romantically involved with both women, was charged with their murders after their remains were positively identified.

The case, which has been delayed by a number of defense motions and the COVID-19 pandemic, finally goes to trial Monday, nearly 14 years after the first alleged murder occurred.

Due to high publicity of the case in the Kansas City area, both the prosecution and defense agreed a jury should come from outside the area.

The jurors were selected from St. Charles County and will arrive in Harrisonville, Missouri, Monday afternoon to hear opening statements.

The jury is compiled of 12 jurors and four alternates. Of those, 13 are women and three are men.

